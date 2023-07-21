Kim Kardashian plans to preserve her and Kanye West's career highlights for their eldest daughter

Kim Kardashian revealed that she wants to preserve her and ex-husband Kanye West's career highlights for their eldest daughter, North.



Kim got emotional while visiting her house's storage units and remembering when she parted ways with Kanye West.

The reality TV star still has ex-husband's memorable items and got plans for those items.

On the latest episode of The Kardashians, she said, "I love to go through and organize the storage unit products," adding that she is a memory hoarder. She said it doesn't matter to her that memories are good, bad or disgusting; she holds onto everything.

The reality star shares four children with ex-husband Kanye, two daughters North, 16, and Chicago, 5 and two sons, Psalm, 4, and Saint, who is seven years of age.

According to US Weekly, Kim expressed her excitement to save highlights from her and Kanye's career for their eldest daughter.

The footage featured in the latest episode of The Kardashians was filmed in November 2022, just after the finalization of the divorce between Kim and Kanye.

Kim also showed Elizabeth Taylor's first contract, along with some other items from her past, including a drawing Jennifer Lawrence gifted her and shoes inspired by Victoria Beckham's style.

She revealed that when she first visited the storage units, Kanye had a lot of random samples and Yeezy stuff in 32 units that I shorted down to three.

Kanye told her to burn the stuff, but she ultimately kept it, revealing that she'll get rid of it now.

She added that holding onto Kanye's stuff for her was to hold onto Kanye she knew.