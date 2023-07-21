Classified docs: Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago trial scheduled for May next year

Former US President and 2024 presidential hopeful Donald Trump speaks at the Turning Point Action USA conference in West Palm Beach, Florida, on July 15, 2023. — AFP

Former US President Donald Trump's Mar-A-Lago case, where he allegedly mishandled classified documents, has, at last, received a date for his trial by a federal judge and is expected to appear in court next year in spring.

According to the BBC, Judge Aileen Cannon has set the case for May 20, 2024, while Donald Trump requested the trial postponement until after the November 2024 presidential election.



However, with the trial officially scheduled for early next year, the high-profile case is expected to begin with the election campaign in full swing.

The 77-year-old faces serious charges over storing and mishandling classified files at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida even after he had left office and obstructed government efforts to retrieve them, according to prosecutors.

Judge Cannon announced on Friday that the two-week trial would take place in the Fort Pierce, Florida, district.

Previously, the former president pleaded not guilty to 37 federal counts during an arraignment in Miami in June, along with Walt Nauta, Trump's personal aide who also pleaded not guilty after being charged in the same case.

Recently, after revealing Tuesday that he was a "target" of the Department of Justice (DOJ) investigation in a letter from Special Counsel Jack Smith, former President Donald Trump lashed out at the probe launched by Smith during a town hall in Iowa with Fox News.

He said that he's bothered while reiterating that it's an "election interference" and a "witch hunt" against him.

In his first appearance after the letter, Donald Trump slammed the Biden Administration and DOJ during the interview stating that the timing of the letter "bothers" him.

The Republican presidential candidate is also facing an indictment by a grand jury in New York City for allegedly falsifying business records related to a hush money payment made by his former lawyer, Michael Cohen, to an adult film star before the 2016 election. Trump has pleaded not guilty to all the charges.

