Jennifer Lopez draws behavioral comparison with Ben Affleck post gym outing

Jennifer Lopez appeared irritated when she was locked out of her gym which shows she is adapting her husband Ben Affleck’s behaviour with paparazzi.

The Shotgun Wedding star made headlines after she was caught yelling outside of her luxury fitness studio when it was locked from inside.

The Hollywood diva even screamed at the paparazzi waiting to take her pictures before getting into her SUV and driving off, according to The Mirror.



Analyzing the star’s controversial appearance, body language expert Judi James said Lopez is "mirroring" the Gone Girl actor’s usual behavior with paparazzi.

"Jennifer always seems to understand the importance of adopting the right pose for the press and keeping that A-list brand thriving but it's pretty obvious from her verbal sign-off here that the relationship with the paparazzi might be wearing a little thin right now,” she said,

"Husband Ben always seems to have a short fuse when it comes to posing up or being snapped, even at red carpet events, where he can look barely able to go through the motions of fake smiling without looking impatient or uncomfortable, and it's possible that Jennifer's sudden flash of irritation might be something she is mirroring from him and that her often sweeter mood is eroding, which would be a pity," the expert added.

The expert continued: "Caught waiting for the door to open she bends one knee to adopt a very elegant leg pose, suggesting she still finds it hard to not be on-brand. Her other movements suggest understandable impatience though as it's not every day a star of her status gets left taking it out on the door knocker."

"Ben has been seen to communicate with the paparazzi but his style is often sarcastic rather than verbally angry so it could be that Jennifer has raised the bar with this small outburst,” she noted.