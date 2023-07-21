Netflix CEO responds to SAG-AFTRA, WGA strikes: 'This is not an outcome we wanted'

During Netflix's Q2 earnings call, CEO Ted Sarandos spoke about the ongoing SAG-AFTRA and WGA strikes, adopting a more understanding approach compared to other studio heads.

Sarandos made it clear that the strike was not an outcome Netflix desired, as the company is committed to reaching agreements through negotiations with writers, directors, actors, and producers across the industry.



Drawing from his personal experience of growing up in a union household, Sarandos empathized with the toll strikes can take on families, both financially and emotionally, reports Variety.

He acknowledged that the issues at hand are complex but expressed Netflix's commitment to finding an equitable resolution that allows the industry to move forward into the future.

Sarandos refrained from taking a confrontational stance, in contrast to recent statements from other studio executives. Instead, he emphasized the need to bring the strike to a conclusion to ensure progress for everyone involved.

As the SAG-AFTRA strike enters its second week, and the WGA strike surpasses two months, the entertainment industry is closely watching the negotiations.