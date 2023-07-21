Prince Harry, Meghan could take U-turn after US backlash?

There are speculations that Prince harry and his wife Meghan Markle could apologise to royal family for publicly humiliating them after fresh blows in the US.

The Duke and Duchess of York are in trouble after being brutally snubbed by Americans who have seemingly rejected the couple's narrative.



The people of the US seem to be fully fed up with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and their stunts to stay in the spotlight. The couple's popularity has slumped even further in the United States these days after a series of snubs from celebrities, elites and political figures.



"Meghan and Harry, who lost their lucrative Spotify deal and failed to win Emmy's nod even after all their stunts, look upset and devastated," according to a source.

The couple's struggle to win Hollywood and gain political influence in the US is not new as they miss no opportunity to get familiar to the celebrities and politicians to achieve their goals.

Amid all of this, Harry and Meghan reached out to the White House to ask if they could get a ride back to the US on Air Force One with Joe Biden after attending Queen Elizabeth's funeral. The couple's request denied.

Months earlier, the couple invited First Lady Jill Biden to attend Harry’s Invictus Games, but the idea was killed amid concerns that the royal family may have been offended by her presence there.

Both the failed initiatives are understood to have been part of a campaign by the Sussexes gain what they want after settling into life in California.

The couple, who had been critical of members of the royal family during their interview with Oprah Winfrey and in Prince Harry’s memoir Spare, also failed impress some American A-listers. Taylor Swift, Katy Perry and other celebs also snubbed the couple.

Now, Harry is reportedly thinking to make amends with his royal relatives as the Duke has phoned his elder brother William to call a truce amid backlash.