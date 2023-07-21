Ukraine deploys US cluster nombs in offensive against Russian forces, White House confirms

Soldiers draw 155mm Base Burn Dual Purpose Improved Conventional Munition rounds and carry them into their vehicles during a load exercise, undisclosed location, July 7, 2023. AFP/File

The United States has confirmed that Ukraine is effectively using US-supplied cluster bombs against Russian forces in the country.

White House National Security Spokesman John Kirby said that initial feedback indicates the cluster munitions are having an impact on Russian defensive positions and operations.

Cluster bombs are munitions that scatter multiple bomblets over a wide area, posing a significant threat to civilians and banned by over 100 states.

Despite the controversy surrounding their use, the US agreed to supply these weapons to boost Ukraine's ammunition supplies during its summer counter-offensive. Ukraine has assured that the cluster bombs will only be employed to dislodge concentrations of Russian enemy soldiers.

"We have gotten some initial feedback from the Ukrainians, and they're using them quite effectively," said Kirby during a news briefing on Thursday.

"They are using them appropriately," Kirby said. "They're using them effectively and they are actually having an impact on Russia's defensive formations and Russia's defensive manoeuvring. I think I can leave it at that."

The situation has escalated significantly, with Russia conducting airstrikes on Ukrainian ports and issuing threats to ships. Moscow's withdrawal from a UN-brokered deal to allow Ukraine to export grain has also jolted world grain markets, leading to soaring global prices.

The use of cluster munitions and the escalating conflict in the Black Sea have major humanitarian consequences. UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres strongly condemned the attacks on Ukrainian ports, warning that the destruction of civilian infrastructure may violate international humanitarian law.

In response to Russia's aggressive stance, the US has expressed concerns that Moscow might target civilian shipping. Russia declared parts of the Black Sea to be unsafe and announced that all ships heading for Ukrainian waters would be considered potentially carrying weapons.

Ukraine's deployment of cluster bombs adds complexity to the already tense situation, and the impact of these actions extends far beyond its borders. As the conflict persists, major grain importers in the Middle East and North Africa are closely monitoring the situation.