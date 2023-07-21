Royal family shares King Charles, Camilla's stunning video, photos from Wales

King Charles III and his wife Camilla, who are visiting Wales for the first time together since the Coronation, met an array of livestock, including a llama, on Thursday.

Royal family took to Twitter to share images from the royal couple's historic visit, captioning: "It was wonderful to be reunited with so many of the local community of Brecon today!

"Their Majesties were presented with a showcase (from alpacas to ice cream!) of Brecknock Agricultural Society’s annual show, which attracts around 12,000 people each year."

Excited crowds gathered to greet Charles and Camilla, along with schoolchildren and First Minister Mark Drakeford. Elements of the Brecknock Agricultural Society’s annual show were set up for the Royals to view in the field next to the Theatr Brycheiniog in Brecon.

Camilla and Charles met an array of livestock, spoke to local food and drink producers and met representatives from Black Mountains College, a new college based in Brecon with courses specialising in adapting to the climate emergency.



The King and Queen are also expected to unveil a plaque later in the day to mark the visit.