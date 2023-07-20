Will.i.am reveals his working experience with Britney Spears

Will.i.am has recently addressed his working experience with Britney Spears for their musical collaboration in 10 years.



The musicians, who teamed up on two songs in the past, have come together for a new single, Mind Your Business, which will release on July 21.

In a new interview with CBS Mornings ahead of song’s release, the singer and producer Will.i.am mentioned that Britney had not changed from her dancing videos on Instagram.

“Music is therapy for lots of people; people that make music, people that listen to music,” said the Black Eyes Peas star.

Will.i.am noted, “Dancing is therapy for lots of people; people that make music, people that listen to music.”

Addressing Britney, the American rapper mentioned, “When you have that connection with music and rhythm and song and melody and harmony and you express yourself through that, it helps you with anything that you’re going through.”

“I see that every time I see her dance on her Instagram, I light up because I see how much she loves music,” he stated.

The musician noted, “To collaborate with Britney now and then, when you’re in the studio and you’re making music, that’s the only thing that matters.”

“So, I see the same light, the same joy, the same love and passion,” added the rapper.