Mark Ronson reveals exciting details about Dua Lipa's new music

Dua Lipa fans are in for a treat with her upcoming album as renowned executive producer Mark Ronson spills the beans on her latest project.

In a recent interview with Vulture, Ronson shared intriguing details about his collaboration with various artists, including Lizzo, Billie Eilish, Nicki Minaj x Ice Spice, and of course, Dua Lipa, for the highly-anticipated Barbie soundtrack.

While discussing the album's lead single, 'Dance the Night,' featuring Dua Lipa, Ronson clarified that the track wasn't initially written for her. Instead, the music came first, and Lipa co-wrote the song alongside Caroline Ailin. Despite this, Ronson expressed his admiration for Dua Lipa's work, being both a collaborator and a fan.

Ronson also couldn't contain his excitement for Dua Lipa's forthcoming album, which he had the opportunity of previewing. He described it as incredible and hinted at the singer's evolution in sound and style.

“I mean, I’ve heard some of it and it’s incredible. I think that’s why there’s the disco ball that smashes in the video (‘Dance the Night’), right? This feels like her triumphant stomp on that era of her music into whatever she does next.”