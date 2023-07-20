Prince Harry, Meghan Markle branded ‘extreme’ and ‘emotional’

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s decision to leave the Royal Family has just been branded an “extreme” and “emotional decision.”

Accusations and allegations about the couple have been brought to light by royal commentator and expert Daniela Elser.

She started everything off with News.com.au by saying, “Chalk it all up as bravery or egotism (or maybe even both at the same time), but they put all their chips on themselves, doubled down and bet the house.”

While Ms Elser believes, “Today, that is a gamble that has only partially paid off, with their successes having been regularly tempered by their failures.”

“What I wonder is, if the Sussexes could go back to those feverish last days of 2019 and first ones of 2020, would they make the same extreme – and it could be argued, emotional – decision to abscond?” she even asked during the course of her piece.

Before concluding she also posed a second question and said, “If they had known that what looked like a clear, straightforward path to success and Diana-like levels of reverence was instead going to be an uphill battle, would they have still quit?”