Greta Gerwig admits crafting a 'spicy margarita' with 'Barbie'

Greta Gerwig's latest project, Barbie, is a film that aims to evoke deep contemplation and emotional responses from its audience.

Gerwig took on the challenging task of crafting the script for Barbie initially without planning to direct it herself. With Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling as the stars, the movie is expected to be a major success this summer.

In an interview with Reuters, Gerwig expressed her desire to surprise viewers with the depth of her adaptation. While the film is not just a comedy, she intended to provoke profound thoughts and heartfelt emotions in the audience.

Barbie, as a cultural icon and enduring figure since its creation in 1959, fascinated Gerwig with the human tendency to simultaneously create and criticize the doll. Using the film as a platform, she delved into Barbie's history and explored its implications as an iconic figure.

Throughout the filmmaking process, Gerwig embraced the challenges and remained committed to addressing all aspects of Barbie's past, despite some doubts from others. She wanted the film to be more than just a commercial for the doll and felt a responsibility to tackle important issues directly.

Describing Barbie as a "spicy margarita", Gerwig admits she aimed to surprise, entertain, and provoke thought and emotions.