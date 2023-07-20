Tom Cruise engages in talks with SAG-AFTRA and AMPTP amidst strike

Hollywood stalwart Tom Cruise engaged in discussions with the SAG-AFTRA and AMPTP amid ongoing Hollywood actors and writers strike.



He met with both the Screen Actors Guild and the American Federation of Television and Radio Artists (SAG-AFTRA), the union representing actors on strike and the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP), the union which represents major production houses and presented his stance.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Tom Cruise presented a proposal to AMPTP on behalf of stunt coordinators and performers. He stressed the protection of actors against the infiltration of Artificial Intelligence's generative fill in the entertainment industry.

In addition to this, he asked the SAG-AFTRA to allow members to continue promoting their projects amidst the strike, reports US magazine.

The actor is worried about promoting his latest project, Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One, as the SAG-AFTRA strike halted its promotion.

Cruise is concerned with overall Box office results that will surely be affected by the lack of PR in post covid-19 pandemic world.

SAG-AFTRA, representing almost 16 million actors, decided in favour of a strike after failure to reach an agreement with AMPTP regarding the infiltration of AI in the film industry, health benefits, fair wages and residual allowances.