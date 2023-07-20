Erin Napier shares sneak peek into husband Ben Napier’s SHOCKING transformation

Erin Napier has been documenting husband Ben Napier's weight loss journey as fans cheer him on

Erin Napier, the HGTV star, took to Instagram on Monday to commemorate her husband's progress in his health and fitness journey.

Ben, who co-hosts Home Town with Erin, has been diligently working towards improving his health since 2022.

Erin shared a new heartwarming video showcasing just how far Ben has come. In the video, Ben can be seen wearing an oxford button-down shirt and chinos while confidently carrying a coat over his arm. The background music is Jim Croce's You Don't Mess Around With Jim.

Erin wrote, “@scotsman.co got hardcore about his health and fitness last winter ahead of his big shoulder surgery that was in March so he could sleep better on his back and lower his BP,” adding, “Mission accomplished.”

Ben has previously talked about his inspiration for his weight loss journey. He told Country Living in January 2019, “Having Helen made me want to be healthier so I could be around a lot longer and see her grow up and see her whole life.

He also shared that seeing his family members tackle chronic health issues made him decide to focus on his health.

“I come from a long line of big men who don’t really discuss their health until it’s an issue,” Ben wrote in a February 2018 Instagram post.

“In 2014, one month before his 60th birthday, my father had emergency bypass surgery. Suddenly, this problem that seemed so far from me was standing right in front of me.”