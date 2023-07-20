Hailey and Justin Bieber coordinate ensembles for a NYC lunch date

Hailey and Justin Bieber were seen strolling through New York City with a fashionable flair! The duo donned matching white shirts as they headed out for lunch, exuding a trendy couple vibe.

Hailey, the 26-year-old model, opted for a laid-back look, sporting a white crop top and loose-fit denim shorts, accessorized with delicate gold jewelry. To add a touch of uniqueness, she paired her outfit with black moccasins and stylish white ankle socks.

Hailey and Justin Bieber flaunt matching white shirts while enjoying a stylish lunch date in New York City

Her husband, 29-year-old musician Justin, chose a white t-shirt paired with pastel purple shorts, injecting some vibrant color into his ensemble. He completed the look with a bright orange baseball cap, adding a dash of sportiness.

This outing is just one of the many they've enjoyed together since tying the knot in 2018. In May, the couple was seen having a date night at ​​Chiltern Firehouse in London, coinciding with Hailey's announcement of her skincare brand, Rhode, launching in the U.K. They continued their adventures with a romantic getaway to the picturesque French Riviera.

During their tropical escape, Hailey shared delightful glimpses on Instagram, including a sweet video of Justin carrying her over his shoulder. Moreover, when asked about the possibility of having kids in the future, the skincare brand founder couldn't help but gush about her love for Justin.