Prince Harry, Meghan Markle did not think of ‘consequences’ of exiting royal role

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle may be in the process of rethinking their decision of stepping down from their royal duties as they are stripped off of their perks.

The Sussexes have often expressed their dismay over not receiving the same treatment given to working royals even though they were eager to distance themselves from that light.

Royal expert Daniela Elser suggested in her piece for News.com.au that from a distance it seemed that Harry and Meghan were “desperate for the freedom of life outside the royal cage,” but it seems that they didn’t “spend much if any time contemplating what the consequences of handing in their resignation letters might be.”

In the past few months, Prince Harry had been fighting his legal cases in court, one of the six being about his security detail in his home country. The duke had presented his appeal to pay for police escort for him and his family, which was denied.

Similarly, the expert recalled that in November 2020, Harry’s request that a wreath be laid on his behalf on Remembrance Day was denied by Queen Elizabeth. It did not ‘warrant automatic inclusion’ because it was an official royal event.

Moreover, the late Queen Elizabeth decided in 2021 to remove the duke and duchess’ remaining official patronages and Harry’s honorary military roles.

Now sources have told Daily Mail that Harry and Meghan asked the US President Joe Biden and his wife Dr Jill Biden last year after the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II if they could “get a ride back to the United States on Air Force One.”

Elser claimed that the Sussexes are only adding to their ‘sense of their exceptionalism.’