Greta Gerwig's 'Barbie' projected to soar past 'Oppenheimer' with $110 million US opening

Greta Gerwig's Mattel-produced satirical film Barbie is poised to dominate the highly anticipated box office clash, projected to open in the US with a staggering $110 million.

The $145 million-budgeted movie marks the debut release from Mattel Studios and boasts an impressive cast led by Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling. Its release has created a media frenzy, pitting it against Christopher Nolan's biopic Oppenheimer, which has led to the coined rivalry term "Barbenheimer."

While Warner Bros, the distributor of Barbie, is taking a more conservative approach, estimating a $75 million US opening, analysts are much more optimistic, with some foreseeing potential earnings of up to $140 million, reports The Guardian.

If predictions hold, Barbie will likely break the record for the highest-opening film in the US directed by a woman, a title currently held by Wonder Woman with its $103 million debut.

Nolan's film, centered around the story of the atomic bomb's creator, carries a $100 million budget and is expected to open with $50 million in the US, with its worldwide total projected to reach at least $100 million.

Barbie will enjoy an advantage in terms of theater distribution, opening in 4,200 cinemas in the US, 600 more than "Oppenheimer." However, Nolan's movie has the edge in terms of runtime, being one hour longer, which allows for fewer showings per day. Interestingly, more than 40,000 people have already booked tickets to see both films on their opening day, according to AMC, the cinema chain.

The rivalry between the two movies has caught the attention of industry experts, with Comcast analyst Paul Dergarabedian remarking on the unprecedented nature of the showdown.