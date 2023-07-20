Prince Harry, Meghan Markle were looking for ‘boost’ with Air Force One flight

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle needed more than a lift from President Joe Biden last year when they requested to fly with them on Air Force One.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex had stepped down from the senior royal roles back in 2020 and were looking for ways to push for their image building, as pointed out by royal expert Daniela Elser in her comment piece for News.com.au.

It was revealed on Wednesday, July 19, 2023, when sources told Daily Mail that Harry and Meghan asked the US President Joe Biden and his wife Dr Jill Biden last year after the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II if they could “get a ride back to the United States on Air Force One.”

While Elser was perplexed by the request, she noted that it was not a far-fetched notion that the story is true, given that it sounds like a “full-fat Sussex ploy.”

She opined that it resonated with the fact they are “regularly exhibiting a sense of exceptionalism.”



Analysing the situation of Harry and Meghan, Elser described it as ‘a prank or some elaborate joke being played on us by a rebooted, culture wars-stoked version of Punk’d.’

She wrote that while the Sussexes are no longer “on-the-books representatives of the crown,” they still allegedly believed that “the President might be happy to share his in-flight nuts with two people with zero official or diplomatic status; that Biden would let the office of the President be co-opted into giving Brand Sussex a boost.”

She surmised, “They might have flown the royal coop, but they still seem to think they should be entitled to the beneficial, shiny bits of official royal working life.”

Prince Harry had been aggressively pursuing his right to hire security in his home country back in May but his request to appeal was denied. One has to be a member of the royal family to be able to get a police escort.