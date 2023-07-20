Margot Robbie initially did not want to be cast as titular ‘Barbie’

Margot Robbie did not pitch the idea for Barbie with the intention of playing the titular role herself.

Before Greta Gerwig came on-board for the project, she was adamant of not letting any director to “feel pressured” into casting her in the lead.

The Babylon actress, 33, told Collider in an interview that she made sure to do her job right as a producer.

“I was just really upfront about like, ‘I won’t be offended in the slightest. We could go to anyone. Whatever story you want to tell and whoever you want that to be, I support that” the Wolf of Wall Street alum told the outlet.

“I’ve got skin in the game as a producer, I don’t have skin in the game as an actor, so be free with that choice.’”



But when Gerwig joined the team, she fully convinced the Suicide Squad actress to play the lead despite Robbie's hesitations.

“Eventually I just accepted that she did want me to play the role, and then she wrote it. She wrote me in and she wrote Ryan [Gosling] in, and it was our names printed in the script from the get-go: ‘Barbie – Margot, Ken – Ryan Gosling.’”



Apart from nailing her part as an actress, she also went full-in with her role as a producer.

Robbie revealed that she hyped the Barbie pitch a little too much for the studio execs to approve.

“I think my pitch in the green-light meeting was the studios have prospered so much when they’re brave enough to pair a big idea with a visionary director,” she said of Oscar nominee Greta Gerwig taking on the project.



She shared that she “gave a series of examples” like Steven Spielberg’s Jurassic’s Park or any other movie that “made a ton of money for the studios over the years.”

She continued, “And I was like, ‘And now you’ve got Barbie and Greta Gerwig.’ And I think I told them that it’d make a billion dollars, which maybe I was overselling, but we had a movie to make, okay?!”

