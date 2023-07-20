Prince Harry, Meghan Markle 'tried variety of methods' to gain access to US political figures

King Charles III's younger son Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle allegedly tried a variety of methods to gain access to the US political figures after relocating to California following their exit from the royal family in 2020.



The Duke and Duchess of Sussex reportedly made all possible attempts to gain political influence in the United States after settling into life in Montecito.

Meghan publicly advocated for paid family leave to lawmakers on Capitol Hill, and worked behind the scenes to connect with the Bidens.



The Duchess is said to have sent Jill Biden an 'intriguing' gift while 'trying to gain political influence' in America after her explosive tell-all chat with US famous tv show host Oprah Winfrey



The couple invited Jill Biden to attend Harry's Invictus Games, but the First Lady's wish to be there was nixed when the UK officials allegedly suggested the move may not go down well with the royal family.



The couple's initiatives were considered their failed attempt to gain political influence in the US. While, some think they wanted to become political players in America.

Harry and Meghan allegedly asked to fly to US on Air Force One with the Us President Joe Biden after Queen's funeral in September but were denied, a source revealed to Daily Mail.

Harry and Meghan allegedly saw the Bidens as an ally in their attempt to establish their brand post-Megxit and as they sought to find footing in America.

The Sussexes also hired staff with political connections, their spokesperson Miranda Barbot worked on President Obama's re-election campaign and Katie McCormick Lelyveld, who was brought on a consultant to the Archewell charity, was a former spokesperson for former First Lady Michelle Obama.