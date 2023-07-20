White House voices alarm over Russian threat to target civilian ships in Black Sea

Some 33 million metric tons of Ukrainian grain and oilseeds have been shipped under the initiative over the last year. AFP/File

A senior White House official revealed that Russia is considering attacking civilian ships in the Black Sea and then blaming Ukrainian forces for the assaults.

National Security Council spokesman Adam Hodge cited newly declassified intelligence, indicating that Russia may expand its targeting of Ukrainian grain facilities to include attacks on civilian shipping.

The alarming development comes after Russia's missile and drone attack on the port city of Odesa and its decision to withdraw from an international deal that allowed safe passage of Ukrainian grain exports across the Black Sea. The situation raises concerns about potential disruption to global food supplies and further escalation in the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine.

In response to the missile and drone attack on Odesa, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky accused Russia of deliberately targeting grain export infrastructure, resulting in the destruction of agricultural facilities and approximately 60,000 tons of grain ready for export. The situation has reignited fears among Ukraine's European neighbours of being flooded with cheap grain and has significant implications for regional economic stability.

According to Hodge, Russia has been mounting an operation to make attacks on civilian ships look like they were carried out by Ukraine. He pointed to Russia's release of a video showing its forces detecting and destroying an alleged Ukrainian sea mine and stated that Russia laid additional sea mines in the approaches to Ukrainian ports. The White House official believes this is a coordinated effort to justify potential attacks on civilian ships in the Black Sea and to place the blame on Ukraine.

The situation has prompted a stern response from the Russian defense ministry, which declared that all vessels sailing to Ukrainian ports on the Black Sea will be considered potential carriers of military cargo, and their flag states will be regarded as parties to the conflict on the Ukrainian side. The move further escalates tensions and poses a significant challenge to Ukraine's grain exports, which are vital for countries facing critical food shortages like Afghanistan, Sudan, and Yemen.

The escalation in attacks and the potential targeting of civilian ships have major implications for regional and global stability. The international community is closely monitoring the situation, and the United States and the European Union have already taken steps to provide additional security assistance to Ukraine. As the conflict persists, the safety and security of cargo ships in the Black Sea remain a paramount concern, and diplomatic efforts to address the crisis are ongoing.

The situation remains highly volatile, with no immediate response from Russia regarding the US assertion. The international community is grappling with the complexity of the conflict and seeking ways to safeguard civilian ships and ensure the continued flow of Ukrainian grain exports.