US unveils $1.3 billion military aid package for Ukraine

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy (left) shakes hands with US President Joe Biden on the sidelines of the final day of the G7 summit in Hiroshima, Japan. — AFP/File

The United States unveiled on Wednesday a fresh $1.3 billion military aid package for Ukraine that includes drones, anti-tank missiles, air defence systems, and other tools.

According to a statement from the Defence Department of the United States, the country is working to satisfy "Ukraine's pressing requirements by committing critical near-term capabilities while also building the enduring capacity of Ukraine's armed forces".

Due to the Ukraine Security help project, which Washington uses to purchase equipment from the defence industry or allies rather than taking it from US stocks, the help won't be available on the battlefield right away.

The package includes four NASAMs air defence systems and related munitions, TOW anti-tank missiles, 152 mm artillery shells, drones as well as counter-drone systems, and various vehicles.

The United States has spearheaded the push for international support for Ukraine, quickly forging an international coalition to back Kyiv after Russia invaded and coordinating aid from dozens of countries.

Previously, Ukrainian armed forces received cluster munitions from the United States as part of their counter-offensive against the Russian invasion which, the Ukrainian army commander Oleksandr Tarnavskyi believed can significantly impact the ongoing conflict, according to media reports.

Despite concerns about long-term risks to civilians, the US delivered cluster bombs to Ukraine last week.

Meanwhile, Tarnavskyi emphasised that Ukrainian forces would not deploy the weapons in heavily populated areas and that the Russians have a misconception that Ukraine intends to use them across the entire front.

Moreover, US President Joe Biden acknowledged the decision, stating that Ukraine needed additional ammunition to replenish its depleted stocks.