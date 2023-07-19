Margot Robbie explains why she never played with Barbies

Margot Robbie has recently explained why she wasn’t interested playing with Barbie dolls while growing up in Australia.



“I didn't personally have any that I can recall,” said the Don’t Worry Darling actress in an exclusive interview with PEOPLE.

The actress said, “My sister did and I remember my cousin did.”

“I would play with my cousin’s, but I wasn't actually that much of a Barbie girl as a kid,” stated the 29-year-old actress.

Reflecting on her childhood, the Suicide Squad star disclosed she was more “of a roll-around-in-the-mud kind of gal”.

Th actress mentioned that she used to play with dolls but they were “all weird”.

“I think they were all so janky because they were not well cared for. They were all weird Barbies,” remarked Margot.

Meanwhile, the actress shared what was the inspiration behind doing this movie.

“The idea that I am enough. Barbie can be anything and everything, but even if you're just making it through life, you're crushing it. I found that very therapeutic,” added Margot.

Barbie is slated to release in theatres on July 21.