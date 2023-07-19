Mandy Moore breaks her silence on getting pennies for This is Us

Mandy Moore has recently broken her silence on receiving “pennies” from This Is Us series.
On July 18 the actress spoke to The Hollywood Reporter from the SAG-AFTRA picket line outside Disney Studios in Burbank, California.
“The residual issue is a huge issue,” said the 39-year-old.
The Emmy-nominated actress claimed, “I was sent very tiny, like, 81-cent checks for streaming residuals for her work on the hit series.”
“I was talking with my business manager who said he's received a residual for a penny and two pennies,” remarked the Chasing Liberty actress.
Moore, who played the leading role in NBC hit series from 2016 to 2022, explained, “We’re in incredibly fortunate positions as working actors having been on shows that found tremendous success in one way or another.”
A Walk to Remember star added, “But many actors in our position for years before us were able to live off of residuals or at least pay their bills.”
Meanwhile, several other Hollywood celebrities have slammed the residuals system in the wake of SAG-AFTRA strike, which started on July 14.
Cillian Murphy's extreme diet raises concerns about risks associated with extreme physical transformations
Chrissy Teigen discusses about her doctor’s suggestion for young people about colonoscopy
Robert Downey Jr discusses his working experience with Christopher Nolan in Oppenheimer
Ryan Gosling discusses his past role while promoting his new movie, Barbie
Melanie Lynskey reveals why she didn’t go for the series audition
Media mogul Barry Diller predicts a complete collapse of the entertainment industry if the strikes are not resolved soon