Melanie Lynskey shares details about Buffy the Vampire Slayer audition

Melanie Lynskey has recently shared details about Buffy the Vampire Slayer audition, revealing she initially declined the role.



Speaking to Shut Up Evan: The Newsletter, the Sweet Home Alabama actress talked about taking a leap from movie to television at the time.

“It was kind of a visa issue, but not really,” said the Ever After star.

Melanie continued, “I also was not sure about doing television at that time. It was very early in my career.”

“I had a very old-school agent who was like, ‘TV? That’s for has-beens!’ and I was like, ‘I don’t think it is anymore,’” remarked the Coyote Ugly star.

Melanie however, asserted, “Certainly, now things have really changed, but I just wasn’t super into it (TV) at the time.”

Recalling her audition for Buffy the Vampire Slayer, Melanie met show creator Joss Whedon for Willow’s character.

“I don’t remember if it was an offer or if it was like, ‘Would you come read for it?’ or what it was, but we stayed in touch after that,” stated the Heavenly Creatures actress.

Later, Melanie went to whole audition process for Buffy series after the creator decided to replace the actress from the pilot.

However, she didn’t get the role but she was excited for “Alyson Hannigan” who played Willow for seven seasons.

Meanwhile, Melanie made her television debut in 2022 after the Buffy audition and earned Emmy nominations for her performance in The Last of Us and Yellowjackets.