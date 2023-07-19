Donald Trump calls DOJ investigations 'interference', criticises 'timing' of letter

Former US President and 2024 Republican Presidental nominee Donald J Trump while speaking in an interview with Fox News in his first appearance after receiving a letter from DOJ on July 18, 2023. — Screengrab/YouTube

After revealing Tuesday that he was a "target" of the Department of Justice (DOJ) investigation after receiving a letter, former President Donald Trump lashed out at the probe launched by Special Counsel Jack Smith saying he's bothered while reiterating that its an "election-interference" and a "witch hunt" against him.

In his first appearance after the letter Tuesday on Fox News, Donald Trump castigated the Biden Administration and DOJ during a town hall in Iowa stating that the timing of the letter "bothers" him.

He continued to assert once again that he is being targeted as he is currently leading in the Grand Old Party (GOP) presidential race.

He said: "It bothers me. It bothers me for everybody in this incredible, sold-out audience, and it bothers you."

Trump also criticised the time as it was on Sunday, saying: "I got the letter on Sunday night. Think of it. I don't think they've ever sent a letter on Sunday night."

"And they’re in a rush because they want to interfere. It's interference with the election. It's election interference. Never been done like this in the history of our country, and it’s a disgrace," he added.

The 77-year-old claimed that the DOJ "has become a weapon for Democrats."

He termed Special Counsel Smith as "deranged” prosecutor who is leading investigations against Trump's alleged role in overturning the 2020 election and retaining classified documents despite leaving office.

Donald Trump addressed the "target letter" Tuesday morning on Truth Social saying that he had received the notification from the DOJ focusing on riots at the Capitol on January 6.

Smith is currently investigating Trump in two cases. One case focuses on the former president’s retention of classified documents after leaving the White House.

The other case pertains to Trump’s attempts to overturn his loss in the 2020 election and block confirmation of Biden's victory.

The Republican presidential candidate is also facing an indictment by a grand jury in New York City for allegedly falsifying business records related to a hush money payment made by his former lawyer, Michael Cohen, to an adult film star before the 2016 election. Trump has pleaded not guilty to all the charges.

Trump also criticised the US election system saying: "We have very corrupt elections, we have no borders. If you don't have borders and you don’t have good elections, you don’t have a country."