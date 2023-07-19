Joe Biden punches Donald Trump in face in first election campaign attack

US President Joe Biden addresses a joint press conference with Finland's President after the US-Nordic leader's summit in Helsinki on July 13, 2023. — AFP

Breaking his silence, US President Joe Biden on Wednesday lashed out at former US leader Donald Trump by name during his reelection campaign for the first time after avoiding addressing the former president or his supporters directly until now.

President Biden’s campaign where he called out his predecessor for sitting for “softball townhalls” was held hours before Trump appeared in a primetime interview with Fox News host Sean Hannity on the same day he revealed that a forthcoming third criminal indictment is likely.

According to an exclusive statement received by Politico, it also hinted at the upcoming Republican National Convention in Milwaukee, where the GOP next year is expected to formally declare its nominee.

“One year from today, Republicans will be wrapping up their convention in Wisconsin, just miles away from where former President Trump promised his ‘America First’ agenda would bring 13,000 manufacturing jobs and a new Foxconn plant to the state,” said Kevin Munoz, spokesperson for the reelection campaign of Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris.

“The former president has yet to go back to Wisconsin since announcing his campaign, nor has he provided an explanation for his failure to deliver on his promised American manufacturing boom.”

Biden's recent approach proved to be a surprising twist in his reelection campaign which he announced in April as he has successfully kept himself from throwing any direct criticism on his Republican presidential candidates including Trump.

Previously he has been relying entirely on the Democratic National Committee to lambast his GOP rivals but Biden's strict words indicate that his campaign views Trump as the most credible threat in the GOP primary field.

Additionally, as his previously calm take on Trump and other opponents was referred to by Democrats as "too slow-paced," the recent aggressiveness in Biden's campaign may lessen their worries.US President Joe Biden finally lashed out at Trump by name as he took an aggressive approach during his reelection campaign after avoiding addressing the former president or his supporters previously.

Previously, the 80-year-old has been relying entirely on the Democratic National Committee to lambast his GOP rivals but Biden's strict words indicate that his campaign views Trump as the most credible threat in the GOP primary field.

Additionally, as his previously calm take on Trump and other opponents was referred to by Democrats as "too slow-paced," the recent aggressiveness in Biden's campaign may lessen their worries.

In September, Biden took aim at the former president during a primetime speech outside Independence Hall in Philadelphia, where he said: “Donald Trump and MAGA Republicans represent an extremism that threatens the very republic."

He continued by criticising some Republicans’ false claims of a "stolen" election in 2020.

However, Biden has since refrained from speaking despite his potential Republican opponents next year, Trump and the rest of the GOP field have not backed from attacking him.

During his visit to Tampa in February, before he and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis revealed their 2024 presidential campaigns, Biden criticised both DeSantis and Sen. Rick Scott for calling for "cuts to federal entitlement programs."

Even in his launch video, the US president attacked “MAGA extremists” as seeking to take away Americans’ freedoms over images of Trump and DeSantis but yet refrained from mentioning either Republican by name.