Victoria Beckham eager to become grandmom, persuading Brooklyn, Nicola to have kids

Victoria Beckham has reportedly been telling her son Brooklyn Beckham and his wife Nicola Peltz to have kids so that she could have a baby around her.

According to Heat Magazine, the former Spice Girls bandmember is eagerly waiting to become a grand mother now that her youngest daughter Harper Seven is twelve years old.



A source close to the fashion designer said, “For Victoria and David, it’s a new phase – they’ve been so used to running their lives around their babies, and now Harper is becoming independent and starting to have a life of her own that doesn’t revolve around them."

The source added, “Victoria doesn’t know what to do with all the ‘mother hen’ feelings inside her – she loves taking care of people and organising things and having noise around her.”

“So, she’s started to think of grandkids. She’s done her share of sleepless nights and school runs, and she’s looking to the next best thing – becoming a Nana – and is keen for Brooklyn and Nic to start a family.”

However, the insider noted that even though Victoria is keen to become a grandmother, she knows her boundaries and would not risk over stepping with her son and daughter-in-law again after their infamous year-long feud.

“For her, the drama with Nicola and Brooklyn was a warning of how wrong things can go and they need to understand the ‘new rules’ of not overstepping the line and not giving too much advice,” the insider said.

“But Nicola’s father is quite old and has told her he would like to see grandkids from her, and her mother is also encouraging her to have kids young, which Vic is thrilled about.”

As for the loved-up couple, they have expressed their desire of having a big in many of their previous interview including one with People Magazine where he said he aspires to be “a young dad” to “bunch of kids.”