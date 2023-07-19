Meghan Markle not staging her public outings with the paparazzi, photographer says

Meghan Markle has been getting a lot of coverage from the paparazzi in recent months, especially if it is compared to the royal family.

The Duchess of Sussex was recently spotted shopping at a local farmer’s market in Montecito. Some royal experts claimed that the outing could have been staged, which took place on Friday, July 14, 2023.

However, Jill Ishkanian, the photographer who took one of the images at the recent outing claimed that Meghan in not staging her own public outings.

“She absolutely does not,” Ishkanian told Newsweek. “No one calls me, trust me. I have absolutely no support, I do everything by myself. It's a total pain in the butt when you get their picture to be totally honest.”

Ishkanian’s images of Meghan were recently published in the Daily Mail. The photographer revealed that she was actually taking a picture of singer Katy Perry’s father.

She came face to face with bodyguard who was actually Meghan’s. “This was Meghan’s bodyguard that I was talking to. I come up and I see Katy Perry’s dad and I look and there’s a woman who looks like Meghan Markle standing next to him,” she recalled.

“I start taking pictures and here comes the blue shirt guy, big guy, and I realise that’s her bodyguard and absolutely that’s her.”

Previously the outlet reported that Harry and Meghan do not cooperate with photographers on specific pictures.

Following the outing, body language expert Judi James claimed that the Duchess of Sussex “shops as though she’s still taking part in a Netflix series.”

She also noted that she “acknowledge the camera with a smile, rather than ducking out of sight” unlike Prince Harry who always seems to conceal his identity.