Zeenat Aman praises Rekha, ask fans if 'anyone else has friend like that'

Zeenat Aman is extremely proud of the bond she has with Rekha.

Zeenat Aman has praised legendary actress Rekha in a special Instagram post while asking fans if they have a friend like her in their lives.

Zeenat shared a black and white picture of her and Rekha from their young age. However, she could not remember the memory behind the picture.

But, with her caption, it clearly seemed that she is extremely proud of the bond she has with Rekha.

In the caption, she wrote: "Years will go by without us exchanging a word, then we’ll bump into each other on a flight or at the nursery and spend a few hours sharing uninhibited life updates. Anyone else have a friend like that?"

"I can’t for the life of me remember where this picture was taken, but I won’t put it past one of you to know! Enlighten me if you do, please."

The iconic picture immediately went viral on the internet, with fans showering love over the two friends and their bond. They praised the two divas in the comment section.



One of the fans wrote: "You gals were the original beauties with your very own uniqueness... nowadays, they all look like clones... no originality."

Another social media user wrote: "Such beauties. Absolutely unique. Difficult to find such girls in the film industry today."

On the work front, Zeenat Aman is gearing up to make her OTT debut with a web-series titled Showstopper that features Rohit Roy, Shweta Tiwari and Zarina Wahab in lead roles, reports India Today.