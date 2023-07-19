Meghan Markle and Prince Harry to face another blow amid Netflix deal

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are clutching onto Netflix as their last hope amid their financial crisis.

After the Sussexes lost out on their $20 million deal with Spotify, there was speculation that the streaming giant might cancel their $100 million deal with the couple.

As the news picked up, a spokesperson for Netflix rebuked those claims sharing that the company “values our partnership with Archewell Productions.”

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex signed with the streaming giant in 2020, six months after their stepped down from their senior royal roles in 2020.

In December 2021, their six-part docuseries, Harry & Meghan became Netflix’s most popular documentary. Three weeks later, they released their second production, Live to Lead, which was about global leaders who have fought for social justice.

Now, they have for an upcoming documentary series in the works titled, Heart of Invictus, which is to be shot in South Africa.

Despite all of that, insiders told The Daily Telegraph that it was “tough” to continue their contract after

the US Writer’s strike began in March. Currently, all writers and actors are on strike halting productions across Hollywood.

The strike which began by WAG in May after they failed to reach an agreement over their working conditions, fair payments and job security.

Then last week, SAG-AFTRA joined the strike to talk about the issues actors face with artificial intelligence, streaming revenue sharing, and basic increases in minimums to keep pace with inflation.

Harry and Meghan have been finding ways to redeem themselves ever since their popularity took a hit. But it needs to be seen what Netflix decides.