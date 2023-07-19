Deepika Padukone to skip 'Project K' launch at San Diego Comic-Con amid actors strike

Prabhas and Rana Daggubati have reportedly arrived in the US to attend San Diego Comic-Con

Deepika Padukone will be reportedly skipping the launch of Project K at the San Diego Comi-Con amid the actors and writers strike in Hollywood.

The entire cast and crew was going to attend the teaser and title launch of Project K at the Comic-Con event.

According to reports, Prabhas and Rana Daggubati have reached the United States to attend teh event.

However, Deepika has skipped the event in respect of the actors and writers strike.

In May 2023, the actors and writers in Hollywood initiated a protest against the SAG federation to fight for labour laws.

Last week, many actors announced on a strike after failing to reach to an agreement with the federation for signing new contracts with major studios and streamers.

The Pathaan actress has also ditched to attend the major event of her big sci-fi film, respecting the strike.

Project K is directed by Nag Ashwin. It stars Deepika Padukone, Prabhas and Amitabh Bachchan in lead roles. The film is slated to release on January 12, 2024, reports India Today.