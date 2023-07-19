Kate Middleton's mysterious gesture to someone sparks reactions

Prince William's sweetheart Kate Middleton was spotted blowing a kiss to someone she knew from the crowd at Wimbledon.



The Princess of Wales has sparked reactions with her mysterious gesture during her recent outing, leaving fans guessing the person who she was aiming at.

Kate's gesture set tongues wagging, with some presuming they could members of her family, although it is not known who she was aiming at.



Commenting on the sweet moment, body language expert Judi James said that there are "two clues" who Kate might have been looking at and blowing kisses to: "Firstly there’s her smile as she looks across."



Judi observed: "This is clearly a very authentic smile of warmth and pleasure at whoever’s eye she has caught."



Also, "the style of smile suggests it is a ‘pinging’ smile, i.e. one she is returning as an acknowledgement of their smile".

At one moment, royal fans were in hysterics to look at William’s face when Princess Kate enthusiastically spoke to the Happy Valley star James Norton.