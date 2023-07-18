Will.i.am and Britney Spears team up for a sensational summer

Will.i.am and Britney Spears are set to bring the heat this summer with an exciting collaboration.

Recently, it was exclusively revealed by PEOPLE that Spears, aged 41, will be releasing a memoir. In a surprising move, the 48-year-old Black Eyed Peas frontman took to Twitter to announce their joint project.

Using a 16-second video teaser, Will.i.am shared the news, captioning it with "UH OH!!!" and tagging Spears. The video featured white text flashing over a black background, accompanied by the audio saying, "You are now NOW rocking with will.i.am and Britney B----."

It began with a snippet from their previous track "Scream & Shout," featured on Will.i.am's 2013 album #willpower, showcasing their first collaboration. Their previous work together was seen in Spears' album Femme Fatale with the song "Big Fat Bass."

The teaser then transitioned to a different upbeat techno beat, with Spears stating, "Mind your business, b----." The video concluded by displaying the text "will.i.am x BRITNEY TOMORROW" on the screen.



Will.i.am also shared the same video on Instagram, expressing his excitement with the caption, "Uh oh!!! This summer is about to be hot!!!"

Aside from the forthcoming collaboration with Will.i.am, fans can anticipate the release of Spears' new memoir, titled The Woman in Me. A press release from Gallery Books describes it as a courageous and deeply moving narrative that explores the enduring power of music, love, and the significance of a woman sharing her own story on her own terms. The memoir touches on themes such as freedom, fame, motherhood, survival, faith, and hope.