Simu Liu unveils desire to be part of Bollywood songs and films

Simu Liu expressed his fondness for Bollywood and also his desire to work in Bollywood films someday.



During an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, Simu Liu, the actor portraying a character in Barbie, candidly discussed various topics, including his experience working with Greta Gerwig and his involvement in the Barbie movie.

Reflecting on the recent release of RRR, Liu described it as a phenomenal experience that left him awe-struck. He drew parallels between Bollywood and Barbie, emphasizing the shared emphasis on musicality.

"There's, you know, just the focus on musicality. There's such music, songs like singing and dancing, like, you know, the actors are, are performing and they're singing and there have to be such triple threats and yeah, I feel like, um, you know, I feel like it's such a natural thing for an actor to look at Bollywood and to want to, you know, want to kind of participate and want to be a part of it in some way.”



In a bold statement, Liu, also known as Ken, openly declared, “So, yeah, I'm putting it out there. I want to be in a Bollywood movie. I wanna be part of a Bollywood dance number. Um, So I really wanna make it happen.”