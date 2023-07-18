Britney Spears unleashes her voice, singing hymns by the coast

Britney Spears recently expressed herself by showcasing her vocal talents during a visit to the coast.

Although the video she posted has been deleted, enthusiastic fans have shared it across social media platforms. In the recording, the pop singer can be seen riding a horse on the beach while singing two hymns.

In the caption accompanying the video, Spears wrote, "Southern girl singing on my horse!!!" The footage captured her wearing a yellow and white bikini top as she rode the horse and sang, providing viewers with a picturesque backdrop of the ocean.

Starting with the hymn "Jesus Loves Me," the "Piece of Me" singer gracefully transitioned into singing "Amazing Grace" in the video.

While it has been a considerable seven-year gap since the release of her last album, Glory, the previous year witnessed a noteworthy collaboration between Spears, now 41, and Elton John. Together, they created a dance-pop rendition of his iconic 1972 song "Tiny Dancer," titled "Hold Me Closer." This release marked her first venture following the conclusion of her 13-year conservatorship.

Just recently, the acclaimed pop icon shared exciting news about her upcoming memoir, The Women in Me, scheduled for release on October 24. Following a competitive bidding process involving various publishing houses, Gallery Books, an imprint of Simon & Schuster, successfully acquired the rights to publish her memoir.