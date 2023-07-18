Wes Anderson's 'Asteroid City' holds steady on VOD charts amidst franchise dominance

Wes Anderson's 'Asteroid City' holds steady on VOD favourites amidst franchise dominance

While franchises continue to dominate the VOD landscape, Wes Anderson's "Asteroid City" proves to be a notable contender on the charts.

The film, released by Focus Features maintains a solid fourth or fifth position on all three (Google Play, iTunes, Vudu) VOD lists. Despite facing stiff competition from blockbusters, "Asteroid City" has shown resilience and potential for a lucrative haul.

Currently, "Asteroid City" trails behind "The Super Mario Bros. Movie," which has emerged as the year's biggest domestic hit, priced at $5.99 and holding the third spot across platforms. In contrast, the top three films on the charts have amassed box office earnings ranging from $150 million to $575 million. Although "Asteroid City" has not yet reached the $30 million mark, its modest budget of $25 million compared to its competitors suggests a promising return on investment for Focus Features.

With only 13 titles making it onto the VOD charts, Anderson's film stands out among the eight titles that appeared on all three lists.



As the VOD charts reflect the ongoing influence of franchise films, Wes Anderson's "Asteroid City" showcases its ability to captivate audiences and stand out amidst the blockbuster-driven landscape. With its distinct storytelling and Anderson's signature style, the film promises a unique cinematic experience for viewers seeking a break from franchise fatigue.