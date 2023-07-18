Meghan Markle attempts a different approach than Prince Harry in recent outing

Meghan Markle is now taking a different approach to her outings compared to her husband Prince Harry, as she begins to show her relatable side.



After the Sussexes faced several financial blows following the collapse of their Spotify deal in June, reports have suggested that Meghan is now aspiring to take off her solo career.

Now, body language expert Judi James observed that the Duchess is embracing the camera while Prince Harry continues to escape it.

Citing the recent shopping trip that Meghan took to the Farmer's market, James told the Mirror that the duchess looked like she is veering towards the Tig lifestyle route.”

During the outing, in which Meghan was accompanied by a bodyguard and one of her dogs instead of Prince Harry, James noted that the royal made sure to “acknowledge the camera” rather than avoid it.

James was of the view that Meghan, who was dressed in a tan-hued maxi dress and paired it with an unbuttoned white shirt as she carried a sustainable straw handbag in a pair of black flip flop, was “shopping as though she’s still taking part in a Netflix series.”

She suggested that during the “idealised A-list shopping” the duchess seems to “acknowledge the camera with a smile, rather than ducking out of sight.”

Prince Harry is often spotted in the public with a baseball hat and shades in a bid to stay out of sight from the cameras lurking around.

While in the outing, Meghan used her large handbag as an attempt to conceal her identity, but didn't quite achieve her goals.

James surmised that Meghan “looks comfortable on this solo outing which might also be an attempt to show her relatable and accessible side rather than her regal one.”