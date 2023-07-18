'Oppenheimer' star Cillian Murphy admits 'making the film in 57 days'

'Oppenheimer' is based on the biography of J. Robert Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer's lead star Cillian Murphy has admitted that Christopher Nolan's directorial film was shot in 57 days only.

Murphy called the pace of the shoot of Oppenheimer as ‘insane.

“We made the movie unbelievably quickly. We made it in 57 days. The pace of that was insane”, said the Irish actor.

Nolan made his famous film Dunkirk within 68 days and Tenet was filmed in 96 days.

It doesn't look like the Inception star took any pressure while shooting for the film in such small time period. He seemed to enjoy it.

Murphy, 42, said that working on a Nolan film felt like being on an independent film. He further added: “There’s just Chris and the cameraman — one camera always, unless there’s some huge, huge set piece and the boom op and that’s it."

"There’s no video village, there’s no monitors, nothing. He’s a very analog filmmaker.”

Oppenheimer was shot in only 57 days, which makes it one of Nolan’s shorter shoots. However, its runtime is around three hours which is the longest in the ace director’s career.

Cillian Murphy enjoyed working with Christopher Nolan in a big film like Oppenheimer. He has also clearly said publicly and privately to the director that he is available for any of his film in the future as well, no matter how long the movie will be.