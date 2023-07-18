Queen Camilla likened Meghan Markle to THIS animal before Megxit: Report

Queen Consort Camilla had her share of doubts about Meghan Markle, says expert.

The 76-year-old famously called the Duchess of Sussex a 'minx' for being ungrateful of her fate.

Speaking to the Sun, royal author Tom Bower said: “She could comfort him that while his authority is challenged by the Sussexes, he would emerge victorious.

“During those inevitably endless, tortured and inconclusive conversations, Camilla is the sort who would refer to Meghan as ‘that minx’ — the self-seeking troublemaker whose antics will always end in tears.”

The author also reported Camilla always referred to the Suits star as 'Californian.

Camilla herself, has been subject to media scrutiny even before her marriage to King Charles.

At her Coronation in May, the former Duchess of Cornwall received boos from crowds.

Body language expert Judi James said: "The boos and the chanting had no visible effect on Charles’s facial expression but he did seem to fuss more over Camilla, as though keen to get her inside the venue and seated.

"At his London Coronation, he had appeared simply as King but here he was also in husband mode, turning to see Camilla safely from the car, with some impatient hand-flicking gestures showing moments of tension."