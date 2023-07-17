How Meghan and Harry's Netflix project negatively affected their reputation

As the critics and royal observers discuss the reasons why Meghan and Harry's documentary failed to earn an Emmy nomination, a commentator said the Netflix project may have negatively affected their reputation.

Meghan's first meeting with Queen Elizabeth II in "Harry & Meghan" is said to have caused a serious damage to the couple's reputation.

The documentary, which attracted significant attention, has left some wondering if it was a wise decision for the Sussesex in the long run.

Roya expert Kate Mansey, from The Mail, has highlighted the lasting impact that certain moments in television programmes can have on public perception.

Despite the show's success and numerous accolades, it remains to be seen if it has truly benefited the couple's standing. Only time will reveal the full extent of its impact.

The scene, according to Mansey, was 'excruciating' to watch and showcased meghan recreating her first meeting with the late Queen , where she performed an exaggerated curtsey while the Duke watched on, appearing somewhat uncomfortable.

Such moments in television shows tend to leave a lasting impression and can shape how individuals are remembered.

She questioned whether these portrayals, despite their award nominations and potential wins, have truly benefited Meghan and Harry's reputation and standing in the long run.

“It did so much damage to everything, really, to their reputation, that, yes it was an interesting programme that everyone watched, but I can't see how it's benefitted them in the long term at all," The Mail quoted her as saying.

Richard Eden shared Mansey's sentiments and expressed his belief that the royal family would not be bothered if the series were to receive numerous awards.

He explained that the damage caused to Meghan and Harry's relationship with other royals as a result of the series is considered irreparable