Turkey’s Erdogan arrives in Saudi Arabia to boost trade ties

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, First Lady Emine Erdogan and others arrive in Saudi Arabia on July 17, 2023. — Anadolu

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Monday arrived in Saudi Arabia on the first leg of his three-country Gulf trip aimed at strengthening regional and trade ties.

During his maiden visit to the kingdom since his reelection as the country's president in May, Erdogan will meet King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in Jeddah before leaving for the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Qatar later this week.

Besides other important engagements, the Turkish president will also attend a meeting of the Saudi-Turkish Business Forum during his stay in the kingdom.

The president is visiting the Gulf countries with “high hopes” as Turkey's economy battered by currency devaluation and soaring inflation.

Ahead of embarking on the Gulf trip, Erdogan said: "During our visits, our primary agenda will be joint investment and commercial activities with these countries in the upcoming period."



The Turkish president said bilateral trade with Gulf countries has increased from $1.6 billion to approximately $22 billion over the past 20 years, AFP reported.

"With the business forums to be organised, we will look for ways to move this figure much further," Erdogan said.

The visit is his second to Saudi Arabia since a recent rapprochement. Ties between the two countries were strained by the 2018 murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi in the kingdom's Istanbul consulate.

Turkey angered Saudi Arabia by vigorously pursuing the case at the time, opening an investigation and briefing international media on the gory details of the killing.

But with ties on the mend, Erdogan visited Saudi Arabia in April 2022, and Prince Mohammed went to Turkey in June last year.

The two countries will sign several accords during Erdogan's trip as Ankara looks to non-Western partners for financial support, a senior Saudi official told AFP on condition of anonymity because he is not authorised to speak to the press.

"Erdogan's visit to the Gulf after the critical elections held in Turkey itself reflects the importance of the Gulf states in the Turkish foreign policy agenda," Sinem Cengiz, a researcher at Qatar University, told AFP.



"Growing Gulf interest in investing in diverse sectors is a boost for Turkey, which is trying to increase exports to help ease its economic problems," said the expert on Gulf-Turkish relations.