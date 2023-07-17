Margarita Simonyan, the head of state-run television network RT, attends a ceremony to present state decorations for achievements in the various field of education and more held by Russian president at the Kremlin in Moscow on December 20, 2022. — AFP

After today's kamikaze drone strike on a crucial Crimean Bridge, a top Putin ally has called for a retaliatory bomb attack on Tower Bridge, as the Putin propagandist blamed Britain for the attack.

Margarita Simonyan, the head of the RT propaganda media empire and a close Putin ally, expressed her suspicion that British intelligence was involved in the attack on the Crimean Bridge.

She threatened: "Does this make Tower Bridge a legitimate target? For me, that's quite it.”

What was initially referred to as an "emergency" on the Russian side of the bridge caused traffic to come to a complete stop. The road, which is a crucial supply route for Putin's troops fighting in Ukraine, was depicted in dramatic images as having bent and broken metal barriers.

Maria Zakharova, a puppet of the Russian foreign ministry, claimed that Ukrainian military leaders and intelligence agencies were involved in the decision to attack the Crimean bridge.

In Ukraine, she claimed that the US and the UK were "in charge of the terrorist state structure." According to reports, Ukraine may have attacked Putin's prized bridge to cut off its supply line for weapons.

The Mash media outlet reported that debris from a rumoured "jet-ski-style" marine drone kamikaze attack was discovered close to the bridge.

On Sunday, a similar one was reportedly destroyed by Russian forces in Sevastopol as it approached Putin's warships. The attack was allegedly planned by the Ukrainian Security Service and Naval Forces, The Sun reported.

Former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev argues that international sanctions, intimidation, and exhortations are insufficient against terrorists, as they only understand the "language of power" and use personal, inhumane methods. He calls for bombings at relatives' homes.



Russian senator Dzhabarov urges Putin to intensify the invasion of Ukraine, arguing that Ukraine must be disconnected from the Black Sea and that Odessa and Mykolaiv should become Russian regions.



Another senator, Andriy Klishas said that "the denasification and demilitarisation of Ukraine are very urgent tasks”.

The Russian Investigative Committee is investigating the blitzed bridge blast, with Putin's spokesman, Dmitry Peskov, confirming the termination of the grain export deal and claiming to know the culprits and the insidiousness of the Kyiv regime.



Russian couple Natalya Kulik, 36, and her husband Alexei, 40, died in their car in the bridge explosion early this morning, and their 14-year-old daughter Angelina remains in the hospital.

According to Russian media, adolescent Angelina, who is still in the hospital, lost her memory following the explosion and is unable to recall the names of her parents.

The teenager's aunt, who was in the car ahead of the teen and her parents, claimed during an audio call that they did not see the explosion but heard it.

She said: “I heard it twice — once quietly, the second time louder."