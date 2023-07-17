Fans of ‘Love Island’ are upset over having no 'solid couples' in final four

When 'Love Island' does not have a "solid couple" fans are then left unsure of who to vote for

The finale date of this season of Love Island was reportedly confirmed through a blunder on the Sunday episode of After Sun. Following the revelation, fans were left angry with the lack of a “solid couple” in the final four of the season.

When the show does not have a "solid couple", fans have been left unsure about who to vote for as the season comes to an end. The villa has been majorly lacking harmony as Ella B and T fight for the attention of Tyrique and Abi was told by Mitchel that she gives him "the ick."

The important piece of information was accidentally let slip by the presenter Sam Thompson as he brought up the addition of Ella Barnes with Maya Jama and stated that she had around two and a half weeks to grow close to Tyrique.

This has led to an uproar among fans as they fear that a non-fan favourite couple will sneak in through the confusion and claim the £50K prize. Fans soon took to social media to share their thoughts.

A netizen wrote, “2 weeks left to the final and we have a couple literally sleeping with a WALL OF PILLOWS! More chaotic than this, only if they end up in the final. And you know what I kind of love it!”

While another added: “This season is actually hilarious there's 2 weeks left until the final and there are NO SOLID COUPLES.”