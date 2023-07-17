Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez enjoy anniversary lunch with family

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez could be seen with their children, who they have from different partners

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez took their family out for their one-year anniversary lunch in Beverly Hills, Los Angeles. The celebrity couple could be seen with their three children, who they have from different partners.

After they finished up with lunch, Ben took his wife, her girls Max and Emme as well as his own son Samuel for a ride in his Ford Bronco. Besides Samuel, Ben is the father of 14-year-old Seraphina and 17-year-old Violet from his ex-wife Jennifer Garner.

The singer opted for a white maxi dress along with platform heels and a matching Chanel bag which she draped across her torso. Her maxi included ruffle detailing with a bright red print all across.

Her brown tresses were pushed back into a chic bun which showed off gold hoop earrings. She also accessorized with several gold chains, rings, bracelets and of course, her wedding ring.

Going for his usual look, Ben decided to keep it laid back in a white button-up shirt with the sleeves rolled up along dark denim jeans and brown oxfords.