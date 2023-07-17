Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez get spotted on romantic anniversary date

It seems Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez's romance is as alive as ever as they joined hands while walking

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez were spotted enjoying a night out on the occasion of their first wedding anniversary. They spent the special day by making a visit to the Giorgio Baldi in Santa Monica on Sunday.

Jennifer decided to slip into a white minidress that featured rhinestone detailing for their special night along with shiny silver platforms. For a pop of colour, she slung on a green bag with a chain strap.

It seems their romance is as alive as ever as they joined hands while walking to the restaurant. She accessorized with a beaded bracelet, sparkling earrings as well as her wedding ring.

Her brown tresses were left open in effortless waves as they fell over her shoulders and finally, for makeup, she opted for a smokey eye, coral blush and a nude lip with gloss. When she stepped out of the car, her husband was right there to lightly embrace her before guiding her to the restaurant.

Ben went for a casual, all-black look as he donned a dark shirt with the sleeves pushed up along with matching trousers as well as a silver bracelet and of course, his wedding ring.