Madonna's Celebration tour postponement may cost her millions: Insider

Madonna could lose millions with the postponement of her Celebration tour amid health scare, revealed an insider.

The popstar was forced to postpone her highly anticipated tour after she was hospitalized due to a deadly bacterial infection.

Speaking to Star Magazine, the source noted that Madonna, who is reported to be focusing on her health after hospitalization, stands to “lose millions” if her tour does not happen soon.

"She's feeling better,” the source said of the Queen of Pop, “but she's still being monitored around the clock by medical professionals."

"There's no telling when she'll be back on her feet,” the source added.

Dishing on how the postponement of tour will have an impact on her financially, the insider said, "Now that it's postponed indefinitely, this could wind up being very costly to Madonna."

"She stands to lose millions,” the source noted before adding that amid all this, Madonna is focusing on getting healthy.

"These things take time to recover from," the source added.

Madonna was hospitalized after she collapsed due to the bacterial infection last month, however, she is back home now.

Taking to Instagram, Madonna updated her fans about her health, writing, "Thank you for your positive energy, prayers and words of healing and encouragement. I have felt your love."

"I'm on the road to recovery and incredibly grateful for all the blessings in my life,” she added.