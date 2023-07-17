Princess Beatrice is ‘more confident’ with new style ‘in line with royal protocol’

Princess Beatrice is embracing more bolder styles for her appearances, and has come a long way from her teenage years.

The royal, 34, who takes the help of her new stylist Olivia Buckingham, is now seen taking on more experimental looks.

Style expert, Bella Hignett, detailed the evolution of the royal’s fashion sense to Express.co.uk, which has reflected in her sartorial choices over the years.

“She is prepared to make a bit of a statement now where she can, especially when it comes to millinery, and be more experimental than other members of the Royal Family.”

The stylist added that now Beatrice is “very keen to inject a bit of fun into her dressing where she can” and looks great in it.



Hignett was of the view that Beatrice is “more confident” especially after she welcomed her daughter in 2021 as she is seen experimenting with ‘different styles.’

“She always favoured the fit and flare dresses which were often similar to outfits her mother would wear.”

Hignett noted that the royal is “rarely” seen wearing trousers especially when she is “out on royal duty she always toes the line with royal protocol.”

“But a few years ago, her style changed – she started wearing more fitted longer more elegant dresses from brands such The Vampire’s Wife, Reformation, Alice + Olivia, Self Portrait and even a Reiss satin slip skirt.”

Hignett, in the end, picked her favourite look, “Beatrice always looks fabulous in Beulah London dresses. I loved the Sophie Webster clutch she had at the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee which had ‘Wife for Lifey’ on it.”