Kate Middleton dishes Prince Louis is not happy to stay at home amid Wimbledon games

Kate Middleton spills Prince Louis is not happy from not being able to attend games at Wimbledon.

The Princess of Wales, who attended the matches this week with other two kids, Prince George and Princess Charlotte, spills her little one was sad for not being able to attend the event.

Kate told Ella Ottaway, Children, Young People and Families Coordinator at Wimbledon: “It’s Charlotte’s first time, George came last year.

“They’ve been eagerly watching. Charlotte you’ve been getting to grips with the scoring, haven’t you? Louis was very upset he wasn’t coming today.”

This comes after Kate expressed her concerns on taking Prince Louis to King Charles' coronation back in May.

Speaking about the big day, Kate admitted she has her concerns about how her youngest is going to behave at the ceremony.

"There's a mix of nerves and anticipation and excitement going on at the moment," she said.

"Louis will behave, you think?" asked a fan to which Kate replied, "I hope so," and crossing her fingers. She added, "You never, you never quite know do you?"

Prince Louis made headlines with his presence at Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee Celebrations.

The youngest royal was seen in his element as he accompanied his parents.

"The kids were the stars of the show," Mike Tindall, son-in-law of Princess Anne said.

"Louis, he gets—he was just wanting to have fun. And my two are always mischievous, so it was trying to keep a lid on."