Galle Test: De Silva helps Sri Lanka recover as Afridi destroys top order

Shaheen Afridi (right) celebrates after taking the wicket of Sri Lanka’s Kusal Mendis during the first day of the first cricket Test match between Sri Lanka and Pakistan at the Galle International Cricket Stadium in Galle on July 16, 2023. — AFP

With Pakistan’s Shaheen Afridi taking three wickets on his Test return, Dhananjaya de Silva’s unbeaten 94 runs help Sri Lanka recovered from an early collapse to reach 242-6 at stumps on the opening day of the first Test at the Galle International Cricket Stadium.

The home side had slipped to 54-4 but Mathews and Dhananjaya stitched a century stand, 131 runs in 198 balls, for the fifth wicket to bring their team back in the game.

However, spinner Abrar Ahmed struck on the stroke of tea after Mathews edged one to wicketkeeper Sarfaraz Ahmed. He scored 64 runs with the help of nine fours.

Earlier, pacer Shaheen Afridi starred after Sri Lanka won the toss and decided to bat against Pakistan in the first Test.

Afridi, who made a comeback in Test cricket after almost a year, claimed three wickets during the morning session on day one.

The 23-year-old also completed 100 wickets in Test cricket after dismissing Sri Lankan opener Nishan Madushka (4) in the third over of the innings.

Afridi is the 19th Pakistan cricketer to bag 100 wickets in the longest format of the game.

The left-armer also sent Sri Lankan captain Dimuth Karunaratne (29) and Kusal Mendis (12) back to the hut.

Naseem Shah also bagged one wicket, Dinesh Chandimal (1), for the visitors.

Towards the close of play, Imam-ul-Haq took a stunning catch at short-leg on the bowling of Agha Salman as Sadeera Samarawickrama (36) made his way back to the hut.

It must be noted that the match was stopped due to rain in the sixth over with Sri Lanka 18-1. Play resumed after one and half hours as players stepped out on the field once again.

The match was interrupted due to rain in the final session as well with only 65.4 overs bowled during the day.

In the seven Tests to date in Galle between the two sides, Sri Lanka have won four times, in 2009, 2012, 2014 and 2022, while Pakistan registered victories thrice in 2000, 2015 2022.

Lineups

Sri Lanka: 1 Dimuth Karunaratne (capt), 2 Nishan Madhushka, 3 Kusal Mendis, 4 Angelo Mathews, 5 Dinesh Chandimal, 6 Dhananjaya de Silva, 7 Sadeera Samarawickrama (wk), 8 Ramesh Mendis, 9 Prabath Jayasuriya, 10 Kasun Rajitha, 11 Vishwa Fernando

Pakistan: 1 Abdullah Shafique, 2 Imam-ul-Haq, 3 Shan Masood, 4 Babar Azam (capt), 5 Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), 6 Saud Shakeel, 7 Agha Salman, 8 Nauman Ali, 9 Naseem Shah, 10 Abrar Ahmed, 11 Shaheen Shah Afridi

Schedule

16-20 July – First Test at Galle International Cricket Stadium

24-28 July – Second Test at Singhalese Sports Club, Colombo

— With additional input from AFP

