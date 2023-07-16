Beyonce stuns in luxurious gown while out with Jay-Z

Beyonce seemed ready to step out on a red carpet in a dark gown with matching gloves

Beyonce was the epitome of glamour as she donned a gown while on a night out with her husband Jay-Z and her daughter Blue Ivy. The Run The World (Girls) singer seemed ready to step out on a red carpet in a dark gown with matching gloves.

She was seen standing in front of a red background as she chose diamonds and a pair of sunglasses as her accessories. Her long dyed hair was pulled back into a top knot and the whole look was tied together with high heels.









Alongside the couple, their young daughter Blue Ivy displayed her sense of style in a flowing green dress paired with platform Converse shoes.

Jay-Z chose to keep it classic as he donned a black tuxedo and was seen as he raised a champagne glass in one of Beyonce’s photos. She also posted a story where she could be spotted enjoying some time with Jay-Z.

The duo met during the early days of Beyonce’s career and they entered the red carpet together back in 2004. They then officially tied the knot in 2008 before the arrival of their baby, Blue Ivy, in 2012.

Following her were their now six-year-old twins named Sir and Rumi in 2017.